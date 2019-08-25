Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Has Cut Holding by $305,136 as Share Value Rose; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $2.89 Million as Shares Declined

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 7,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 9,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 17,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 107,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 433,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 326,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 241,910 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.02% or 20,379 shares. Tegean Limited Liability Corp reported 100,000 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 193,129 were reported by Nomura Hldgs. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Abrams Bison Lc invested in 2.51M shares or 11.05% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Llc stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. South State reported 550 shares. 60,100 are owned by Quantres Asset Management Limited. Appleton Inc Ma invested in 8,425 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hartford Inv accumulated 0.12% or 105,843 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 130,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability owns 926,909 shares. Brinker accumulated 13,308 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 11,022 shares to 34,640 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,968 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).