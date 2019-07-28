Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $581,100; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stake Increased by Eagle Capital Management Llc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 163,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 161,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.18 million, up from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 17.60% or $27.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 4.42 million shares traded or 504.94% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 82,861 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 54,003 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 26,178 shares. New York-based Laurion Capital Lp has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 136,264 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,076 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Highlander Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,725 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Pension owns 84,487 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0.02% or 269 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 104,884 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Quantitative Invest Management Ltd stated it has 39,300 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 30,453 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 5.89M shares to 23,853 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,454 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ashmore Wealth Lc has invested 2.33% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 51,131 are held by Allstate. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 9,646 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 144,331 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Victory Mgmt owns 70,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. U S Glob Investors accumulated 4,646 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 552,815 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,065 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American Gp reported 410,359 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Utah Retirement reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Shell Asset Management Com reported 0.18% stake. Goldman Sachs Group owns 7.18M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.