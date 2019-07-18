Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Its Holding; First Merchants Has Lifted Home Depot Com (HD) Holding by $424,593

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 21,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 59,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 380,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37M, up from 321,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 8.46M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J And Communication reported 0.02% stake. Selway Asset Management stated it has 2.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Country Club Trust Company Na has 7,803 shares. Stonehearth Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,350 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 62,218 shares. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parsec Mngmt accumulated 0.87% or 71,484 shares. First Natl Tru reported 81,164 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.06% or 30,002 shares in its portfolio. 1,324 were accumulated by First Retail Bank Tru. Linscomb And Williams, Texas-based fund reported 7,128 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 4.55 million shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 11,031 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 75,673 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Malibu Boats, Bed Bath, Disney, Verizon and Home Depot highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Limited Liability owns 3,692 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 68,533 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Callahan Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.45% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 0% or 214 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Federated Investors Pa owns 267,542 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 26,381 shares in its portfolio. 625 are owned by Community Bancorporation Na. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 20,198 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated owns 500 shares. Carroll Associate holds 20,236 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.19% or 166,900 shares. 8.25 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. 1.15 million were accumulated by National Pension Service.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11,612 shares to 399,006 shares, valued at $40.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 29,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,269 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.