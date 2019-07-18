Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Position by $5.66 Million; As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder National Investment Services Upped Position

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 145,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 936,858 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 12.89 million shares traded or 33.15% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 2.60 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,450 shares to 901,823 shares, valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 17.18 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M.

