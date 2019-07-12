Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $519,597 as Stock Rose; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Share Value Declined While Colony Group Has Raised Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 67.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 13,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 19,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 7.43 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 39.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,434 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 16,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 28.81 million shares traded or 187.46% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 43,460 shares to 122,257 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 16.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,378 shares to 17,678 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 6,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,905 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.