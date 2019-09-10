Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose While Taurus Asset Management Raised Its Position; Zebra Technology (ZBRA) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Lowered Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 40,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 101,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 61,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 3.10 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 167,748 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 117,508 shares. 158,733 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corp De. Charles Schwab Inv owns 280,709 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Personal holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 118 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.12% stake. Cognios Cap Limited Com has invested 0.5% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Citigroup invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 115,761 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lpl Fin Ltd stated it has 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cwm Llc holds 339 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 33,412 shares to 59,546 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT) by 3,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,770 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Construction Demand to Buoy Deere Till Agriculture Picks Up – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pilgrims Pride (PPC) and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZBRA) ROE Of 31% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30M for 15.50 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,725 shares to 104,950 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,447 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).