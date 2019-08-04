Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Increased Its Position; Ack Asset Management Increased Mobl (MOBL) Holding by $4.86 Billion

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 986,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 billion, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 2.29 million shares traded or 141.30% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mtz (NYSE:MTZ) by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,029 shares, and cut its stake in Aaxn.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 38,600 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 2.00 million were accumulated by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 11,190 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Citigroup accumulated 27,630 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 33,131 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Comm reported 16,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 1.54 million shares. 27,224 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). D E Shaw & has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Panagora Asset has 789,840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd stated it has 21,248 shares.