Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Price Rose While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Decreased Holding by $120.76 Million; As Wesco Intl (WCC) Market Value Declined, Harris Associates LP Increased by $10.29 Million Its Holding

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 205,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 915,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.36M, up from 709,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 225,452 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.79 million, down from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 6.81 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $696.53M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Group reported 7,450 shares. Zweig has 0.71% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 166,898 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Farr Miller & Washington Dc has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Factory Mutual Insur reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 99,022 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ameriprise accumulated 16.75M shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% or 24,443 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.27% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Glenmede Na accumulated 0.11% or 541,413 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,133 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 11,748 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 113,994 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 106,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold WCC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 0.98% more from 42.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Inc has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). The Massachusetts-based Delphi Ma has invested 1.1% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 697 are held by Carroll Fincl Inc. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 47 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl invested in 116,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Glenmede Tru Na reported 22,372 shares stake. 30,847 were reported by Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership. Wolverine Asset Llc has 12,826 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Automobile Association stated it has 18,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 234,731 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 43,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tortoise Investment Ltd reported 8 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 183,100 shares.