Applied Matls (AMAT) Position Has Lifted by Ci Investments Inc; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tang Capital Management Lowered Position

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 404,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.35M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 566,701 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 5,777 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.84 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 2.18M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has 0.28% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.27 million shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 72 shares. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 33,990 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 17,820 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 785 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oppenheimer Communication holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 77,443 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Company reported 1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co has 1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Chilton Inv Limited Liability has 6,982 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York holds 77,545 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 69,876 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $257.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,400 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).