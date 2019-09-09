Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Value Rose While Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $2.52 Million; Retail Opportuni (ROIC) Shareholder Rbo & Co Increased Holding

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 645,196 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 87.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 64,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 9,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 73,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ROIC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nathan’s Famous And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Transfer: Loose Ends And ‘Broken Record’ Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Semiconductor Short Sellers Hike Their Bets – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: ABBV, GE, AMAT, SRE, NUE – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 205 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny accumulated 1.16% or 537,592 shares. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stifel accumulated 414,717 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.09% or 59,058 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 8,004 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Ltd has 0.45% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 61,035 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 216,216 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices owns 520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 844 were accumulated by Central Bancorp Trust. Roanoke Asset Management has invested 1.43% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 12,275 shares to 35,516 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).