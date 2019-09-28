Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding Maintained by Stanley Capital Management Llc; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Position in Mattel (MAT) Has Raised by $771,100 as Stock Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 385.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 88,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 3.36 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL – ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO SEVEN EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,795 shares. Grassi Management invested in 301,460 shares or 2% of the stock. Stock Yards Bankshares & Tru Com reported 0.02% stake. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 6,795 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 6,500 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.86% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 49,583 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.27% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 25.61 million shares. Mariner Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sit Investment Associates owns 473,550 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated has 10,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 124,591 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Northeast Consultants reported 6,148 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Understanding Applied Materials’ Business Model And Performance Across Segments – Forbes” on August 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling More Market Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does Semiconductor Short Interest Hint at New Market Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 4,600 shares to 43,258 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,837 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mattel: The Odds Favor A Long Position – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel Enters Oversold Territory (MAT) – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Mattel – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “March 29th Options Now Available For Mattel (MAT) – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mattel Stock Fell Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.