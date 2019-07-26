Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding Has Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Boosted Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $3.30 Million; Stock Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 62,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,868 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, up from 378,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 992,946 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 29,511 shares as the company's stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 80,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 8.30M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl owns 18.30 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 9,333 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.45% stake. Washington Tru National Bank holds 1.28% or 203,276 shares in its portfolio. 5,036 were accumulated by Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.11% or 18.23M shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.43% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.54 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,595 shares. Old Natl Bank In stated it has 7,331 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 17,110 shares to 31,431 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 45,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,951 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq" on April 16, 2019

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23.