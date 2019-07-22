Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Kwmg Holding In Centurylink (CTL) Was Has Boosted

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 40,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 61,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 9.42M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 10.69 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 810,793 shares. Van Eck holds 2.50M shares. 6,400 are held by Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation. Eastern Fincl Bank owns 6,160 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp holds 19,892 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 451,814 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors stated it has 144,518 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability holds 71,952 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.76 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 199 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest LP owns 55,175 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stonebridge holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 19,900 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,495 shares to 93,284 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,368 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Q1: Revenues miss; reviewing consumer business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Hold’em Or Fold’em? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33,835 shares to 4,110 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,418 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. 83,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 600,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 14,360 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 22,084 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Interstate Retail Bank has 1,244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 19,367 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 11,379 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 230,503 are held by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited. Jefferies Limited Liability owns 229,285 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,017 shares.