Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Position

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 4.93 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.04M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65,300 shares to 340,242 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,795 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Incorporated holds 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 33,300 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 8,626 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 2.54 million shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny invested in 1.49% or 647,294 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 3,500 shares. Legacy Private has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 5,185 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt owns 11,313 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.17% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 237,625 shares. Davenport & Ltd accumulated 21,795 shares. 10,000 were reported by Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Korea Investment has 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 709,345 shares. Swedbank has 479,404 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Understanding Applied Materials’ Business Model And Performance Across Segments – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Applied Materials Rose 16.1% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) PT Raised to $56 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Comm Mi Adv has 29,700 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Westwood Gru Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 33,176 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 456,748 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.51% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability has 118,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth stated it has 3,585 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Principal Fin invested in 0.26% or 3.42 million shares. Thompson Inv accumulated 0.15% or 8,976 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 28,952 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In accumulated 141,563 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management reported 0.65% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisor has invested 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Griffin Asset, New York-based fund reported 68,295 shares.