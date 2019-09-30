Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.32 Million as Stock Rose; Palladium Partners Decreased Its Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Position by $376,533

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 3,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 67,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, down from 70,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 733,798 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88 million, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 2.14M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.79 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 27,668 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $85.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Tr by 35,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 2.04M shares. Gluskin Sheff has 23,225 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 533,689 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Signaturefd has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 592 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 4,270 shares. 2,022 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Korea reported 107,616 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Icon Advisers Communications stated it has 0.42% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). D E Shaw has 0.19% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,989 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsr stated it has 4,942 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 13,934 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 1.16% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,000 shares to 133,837 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,795 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.