Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding; Century Cmntys (CCS) Market Value Rose While Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Position

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 6.20M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 226,759 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 5,811 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Tcw Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 28,832 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. 49,192 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Ltd. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6,484 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Etrade Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Martingale Asset Mgmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,650 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 62.82M shares. Ci Invests Incorporated owns 1.87 million shares. Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 69,811 shares. Stephens Ar has 20,379 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 13,900 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.99% or 24,186 shares in its portfolio.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,127 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,092 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 47,400 shares to 247,400 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Madison Corp by 453,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Forum Merger Ii Corp.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86 million for 8.19 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.