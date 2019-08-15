Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position by $970,788; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dodge & Cox Has Boosted Holding

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 248,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 129.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 billion, up from 128.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 38.33% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 7.21 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT)

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,127 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 7,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,456 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hartford Financial Mngmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bokf Na invested in 0.03% or 33,990 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% or 902 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 69,233 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP invested in 0.1% or 83,868 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability owns 1,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank reported 196,005 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 27,824 shares. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 23,034 shares. 10,905 were reported by Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 24,186 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited owns 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 180,641 shares. Timber Creek Management has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cls Llc invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 776,316 shares to 38,630 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 454,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.34M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).