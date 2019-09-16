Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Nuance Investments Cut Stake by $49.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Balchem (BCPC) Shares Rose, Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 822,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.26 million, up from 801,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 150,580 shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 04/05/2018 – BALCHEM 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 71C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 82.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 238,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 4.05M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 327,169 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $129.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,358 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $254,220 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold BCPC shares while 64 reduced holdings.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.43M shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $67.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 232,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06M for 16.75 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings.