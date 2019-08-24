Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Upped Its Holding; Addison Capital Company Increased C V S Health (CVS) Stake by $499,737; Market Value Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & holds 490,969 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 15,309 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bragg Financial has invested 0.79% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Qs Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 115,748 shares. 10,905 are owned by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Tdam Usa holds 0.85% or 300,856 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 60,970 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.45% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 11,340 are owned by Bailard Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 666,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Meristem Family Wealth holds 6,488 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young & Limited reported 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Forte Cap Ltd Llc Adv reported 43,007 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 56,709 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,223 shares. 5,169 are held by Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 113,405 shares. Stack Mgmt reported 263,180 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,191 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Veritas Invest Llp has 4.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bluecrest invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cap Guardian Tru holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 493 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.