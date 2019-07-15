Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $581,100 as Stock Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Decreased by $616,200 Its Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 163,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,939 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48M, down from 220,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.20 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN) by 13,900 shares to 127,500 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.