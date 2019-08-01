Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $26.87 Million; Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Increased Position

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 688,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 5.99M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT)

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 240.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 193,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 273,601 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 80,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 4.45 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 16/04/2018 – Invesco Ltd. to Make Equity Awards to New Employees; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Statement re Inside Information; 24/04/2018 – INVESCO CANADA DECLINES TO IDENTIFY VICTIM IN TORONTO INCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Shire Plc; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Real Estate Closes $80m Senior Loan in California for Bella Posta Multi-Family Complex; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advsr reported 5,036 shares stake. 836,029 are owned by Massachusetts Services Co Ma. Cleararc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 290,838 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 22,485 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 7,823 shares. Maryland-based Sol Cap Mgmt Comm has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 12,000 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Corp has 168,192 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 19,875 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 9,069 shares. Holderness Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 90,709 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 72,956 shares to 271,357 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Inc Ok reported 105,694 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 4.43M shares. Shell Asset Management Co owns 144,277 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Advisor Prns Ltd Llc owns 19,619 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc has 179,747 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 59,987 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 5,800 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 42,744 shares. 198,474 are held by Sei Invs. Glenmede Trust Na reported 128,925 shares. Intl Ca has 0.05% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 21,756 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.22 million shares. Jones Lllp owns 58,984 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. 5,270 shares valued at $99,972 were bought by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22. 10,000 shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III, worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 10,506 shares to 22,543 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).