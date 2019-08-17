Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Holding by $16.97 Million as Shares Rose; Bluestein R H & Company Has Decreased Its Masimo (MASI) Holding by $386,400; Stock Price Rose

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 158,474 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 435,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 574,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 17.34 million shares traded or 78.46% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 161,300 shares to 785,175 shares, valued at $143.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 30,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Applied Materials Rose 16.1% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Interstate Financial Bank holds 600 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 7.65M shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 914,627 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 3,039 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 198,452 shares. Goodman Fincl Corp invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Counselors has invested 0.2% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Trust Advsr Lp reported 2.72 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The New York-based General has invested 0.8% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stonebridge Inc accumulated 19,900 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0.12% or 552,815 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,211 shares to 311,418 shares, valued at $34.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 52,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).