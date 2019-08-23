Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Allstate Has Increased Its Position by $377,442 as Market Valuation Rose; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Raised Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 52,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 806,525 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.43 million, up from 753,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.56. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 9,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 51,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 41,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 4.79 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs stated it has 0.47% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 1.41% or 129,758 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 82,045 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 12,801 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Gru Lc stated it has 10,335 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bender Robert & Assocs has 76,333 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.15% stake. 1,041 were reported by Cls Limited Liability Corporation. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 39,444 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 23,258 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,200 shares. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.03% or 783 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares to 532,786 shares, valued at $55.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,015 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 18,401 shares to 29,180 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,948 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).