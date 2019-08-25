Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Ball Corp. (BLL) Share Value Rose While Decatur Capital Management Cut Holding

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp. (BLL) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 97,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 139,681 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 237,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 1.69 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1833.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.52 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Ball selling Argentina aerosol packaging plants – BizWest” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

