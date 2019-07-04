Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 40 2.65 N/A 4.02 10.33 ASML Holding N.V. 185 0.00 N/A 6.36 31.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Applied Materials Inc. and ASML Holding N.V. ASML Holding N.V. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Applied Materials Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML Holding N.V., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Materials Inc. and ASML Holding N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 54.6% 21.7% ASML Holding N.V. 0.00% 21.1% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.65 shows that Applied Materials Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ASML Holding N.V.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Materials Inc. are 2.7 and 1.7. Competitively, ASML Holding N.V. has 2.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ASML Holding N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Materials Inc. and ASML Holding N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 ASML Holding N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.33 is Applied Materials Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Applied Materials Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.5% of ASML Holding N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Applied Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of ASML Holding N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -0.19% -2.83% 1.59% 21.06% -24.9% 26.76% ASML Holding N.V. -0.4% 0.4% 10.05% 14.32% -0.65% 28.92%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. has weaker performance than ASML Holding N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ASML Holding N.V. beats Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. Its TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions. In addition, the company provides TWINSCAN NXT platform, which enables improved imaging and overlay; and NXE system, an optical technology that utilizes reflective mirrors, as well as installed base products and services. Further, it produces dual-stage design lithography systems. ASML Holding N.V. markets and sells its products through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.