Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 40 2.75 N/A 4.02 10.33 Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.48 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Applied Materials Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Applied Materials Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 54.6% 21.7% Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.65. From a competition point of view, Amtech Systems Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Applied Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Amtech Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Amtech Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Amtech Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Applied Materials Inc. has an average price target of $48.83, and a 5.65% upside potential. Competitively Amtech Systems Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential downside of -4.18%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Applied Materials Inc. is looking more favorable than Amtech Systems Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Materials Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 57.7% respectively. About 0.6% of Applied Materials Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.76% of Amtech Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -0.19% -2.83% 1.59% 21.06% -24.9% 26.76% Amtech Systems Inc. -7.62% -9.53% 25.77% 26.81% -31.26% 35.21%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. has weaker performance than Amtech Systems Inc.

Summary

Applied Materials Inc. beats Amtech Systems Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.