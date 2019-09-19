Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Reaches $51.75 52-Week High; Highpower International (HPJ) Has 0.4 Sentiment

The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.30 target or 3.00% above today’s $51.75 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $48.64 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $53.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.46B more. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 2.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Highpower International Inc (HPJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 2 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 5 sold and decreased their holdings in Highpower International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.25 million shares, down from 1.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Highpower International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials has $5600 highest and $3400 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is -2.09% below currents $51.75 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Friday, September 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $714.25M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 21,260 shares traded. Highpower International, Inc. (HPJ) has risen 56.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HPJ News: 12/03/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2017 SALES UP 40 TO 41 PCT; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys 2.4% of Highpower International Inc; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC – A NEW BUILDING IN HUIZHOU FACILITY WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2019; 03/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 06/03/2018 Highpower International to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in California; 28/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Highpower International, Inc./; 02/04/2018 – Highpower International 4Q EPS 31c; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Sees FY Sales $243.2M-$245.2M; 12/03/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2017 SALES $243.2 MLN TO $245.2 MLN

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Highpower International, Inc. for 131,845 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 7,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 15,239 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P., a California-based fund reported 2,956 shares.