Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Reaches $50.53 After 7.00% Up Move; 5 Analysts Bullish Valero Energy (VLO)

The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.35% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 2.04 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 YearsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $47.30B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $54.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMAT worth $3.31 billion more.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. See Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100 New Target: $110 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Peer Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $35.80 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity. Waters Stephen M also bought $42,485 worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Wednesday, February 20.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $85.81. About 833,594 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019

