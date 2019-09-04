Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Reaches $49.28 After 8.00% Up Move; Kylin Management Cut Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position

Kylin Management Llc decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 33.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 1.34M shares with $58.75M value, down from 2.03 million last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $18.22B valuation. The stock increased 4.34% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.78M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS

The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.52% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 1.78 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier AwardThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $45.53B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $53.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMAT worth $3.64 billion more.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 9 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 43.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CTRP) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MCHI, YUMC, EDU, CTRP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Group CEO Jane Sun shares the secret to 210x growth with David Rubenstein – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.77’s average target is 35.87% above currents $32.95 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, March 7. CLSA upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. CLSA has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.12M for 16.21 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 0.65% above currents $49.28 stock price. Applied Materials had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.