Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Reaches $47.98 After 7.00% Up Move; Palestra Capital Management Has Raised By $90.70 Million Its Take (TTWO) Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 15316.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc acquired 964,925 shares as Take (TTWO)'s stock rose 23.70%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 971,225 shares with $91.66M value, up from 6,300 last quarter. Take now has $14.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.17. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending.

The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.27% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending.

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 77,910 shares to 752,790 valued at $185.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 47,265 shares and now owns 153,635 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software had 17 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, July 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc has $59 highest and $3400 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 0.46% above currents $47.98 stock price. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, February 15 with “Hold”. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.