Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) EPS Estimated At $0.70; LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (LRLCF) Shorts Raised By 2.14%

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $0.70 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. AMAT’s profit would be $655.27M giving it 16.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Applied Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 1.70 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LRLCF) had an increase of 2.14% in short interest. LRLCF’s SI was 148,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.14% from 145,100 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 87 days are for LOREAL CO ACT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LRLCF)’s short sellers to cover LRLCF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $258.6. About 93 shares traded. L'OrÃ©al S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.94 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc has $59 highest and $3400 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 5.08% above currents $45.87 stock price. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability owns 35,712 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 836,029 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holding Inc invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Johnson Financial Grp accumulated 0.01% or 1,452 shares. Victory Cap reported 70,798 shares. 601,981 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. 8,223 are held by Wesbanco State Bank. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 7.18M shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 7,830 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation holds 870,621 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 57,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings.