Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 44 3.10 N/A 3.57 13.84 Lam Research Corporation 195 3.52 N/A 15.41 13.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Applied Materials Inc. and Lam Research Corporation. Lam Research Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Applied Materials Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lam Research Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Materials Inc. and Lam Research Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.68 beta indicates that Applied Materials Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Lam Research Corporation has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Applied Materials Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Lam Research Corporation is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Lam Research Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Materials Inc. and Lam Research Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Lam Research Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Applied Materials Inc. has a 1.47% upside potential and an average target price of $51.71. Competitively Lam Research Corporation has an average target price of $221.75, with potential downside of -5.76%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Applied Materials Inc. is looking more favorable than Lam Research Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Applied Materials Inc. shares and 90.1% of Lam Research Corporation shares. 0.2% are Applied Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc. was less bullish than Lam Research Corporation.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats Applied Materials Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.