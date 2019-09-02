Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Applied Materials Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Applied Materials Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.40% 19.00% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Applied Materials Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. N/A 43 13.84 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Applied Materials Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 2.11 2.72

With consensus price target of $49.6, Applied Materials Inc. has a potential upside of 3.29%. The potential upside of the rivals is 53.83%. Given Applied Materials Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Materials Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Applied Materials Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Applied Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Applied Materials Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Applied Materials Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Materials Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that Applied Materials Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Applied Materials Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Applied Materials Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.