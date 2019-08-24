Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Comparison side by side

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 43 2.79 N/A 3.57 13.84 Entegris Inc. 38 3.57 N/A 1.52 28.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Applied Materials Inc. and Entegris Inc. Entegris Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Applied Materials Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Applied Materials Inc. and Entegris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% Entegris Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 12.5%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Entegris Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Applied Materials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Entegris Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Entegris Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Materials Inc. and Entegris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Materials Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.93% and an $49.6 average price target. Competitively Entegris Inc. has an average price target of $43, with potential upside of 3.64%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Applied Materials Inc. is looking more favorable than Entegris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Materials Inc. and Entegris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Entegris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Entegris Inc. 3.25% 13.66% 7.11% 29.07% 25.39% 55.98%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entegris Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Applied Materials Inc. beats Entegris Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.