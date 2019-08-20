Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) Contrasting side by side

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials Inc. 43 2.92 N/A 3.57 13.84 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 112 3.92 N/A 4.00 30.45

In table 1 we can see Applied Materials Inc. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Materials Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Applied Materials Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Applied Materials Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Materials Inc. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Materials Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.92% and an $49.6 average target price. Meanwhile, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s average target price is $148, while its potential upside is 19.62%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is looking more favorable than Applied Materials Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Applied Materials Inc. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 98.15% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58%

For the past year Applied Materials Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.