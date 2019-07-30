Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Analysts See $0.70 EPS; Ducommun (DCO) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $0.70 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. AMAT’s profit would be $655.21M giving it 18.16 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Applied Materials, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 1.96 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Ducommun Inc (DCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 49 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 44 sold and reduced equity positions in Ducommun Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 9.28 million shares, up from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ducommun Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 37 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 21,006 shares. 39,890 are owned by Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Co. Moreover, Jag Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 469,542 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 495,865 shares. 312,060 are held by Grassi Investment. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 69,811 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 55,504 shares. Private Capital reported 190,461 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 874 shares. Bank & Trust stated it has 29,811 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 1.20M shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.12% or 2.44M shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Company invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Saturna Capital Corp reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 48.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.37 per share. DCO’s profit will be $6.32 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $488.66 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 35.62 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated for 595,468 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 45,230 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilen Investment Management Corp. has 0.88% invested in the company for 26,914 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.81% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 247,850 shares.

