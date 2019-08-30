Applied Materials Com (AMAT) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Decreased Its Stake by $15.87 Million; Boston Common Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Carlisle Cos Com (CSL)

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 10,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 50,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 40,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 337,253 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (AMAT) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 406,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 10.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423.17 million, down from 11.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 6.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (NASDAQ:WIX) by 715,411 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $196.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv by 209,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Raymond James Na has invested 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Spirit Of America Mngmt stated it has 20,170 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 21,050 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 162,417 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 26.03M shares. California-based Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated owns 70,622 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 16,690 are owned by Ledyard Bancshares. Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 0.7% or 20,400 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 18,615 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Limited Com reported 1.45 million shares. Tegean Management Lc holds 100,000 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 11,189 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 193,129 shares.

