Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Holder Jbf Capital Has Cut Stake by $3.92 Million as Share Price Rose; Nokomis Capital Has Lowered Holding in Echostar (SATS) as Share Value Declined

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 5.90M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 176,696 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 16.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 15,226 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 2.84 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 870,621 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.43% or 36,605 shares. Bridges Investment holds 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 23,540 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.35% or 6.77M shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv stated it has 55,735 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 18.30M shares. South State Corp stated it has 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Co holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 2,774 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 6.86M shares. 273,609 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 27,824 shares stake.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 147,521 shares to 295,137 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 298,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).