Applied Materials (AMAT) to pay $0.21 on Sep 12, 2019; Ebix (EBIX) SI Increased By 0.13%

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 12, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Applied Materials Inc’s current price of $50.73 translates into 0.41% yield. Applied Materials Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jun 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 4.10 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. EBIX’s SI was 7.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 7.36M shares previously. With 251,000 avg volume, 29 days are for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s short sellers to cover EBIX’s short positions. The SI to Ebix Inc’s float is 32.52%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 295,046 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. The firm operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty insurance.

Among 2 analysts covering Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ebix Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Ebix, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 1492 Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,952 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 33,927 shares stake. Mutual Of America Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 2,530 shares. First Tru Lp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Marathon Mgmt holds 0.11% or 5,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 3,090 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Metropolitan Life Company Ny stated it has 0.03% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,607 shares in its portfolio. 738 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 8,720 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 56,657 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 140,634 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ebix Is Booming In All But The Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, EBIX, WDFC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Truth About Market Timing – July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Economictimes.Indiatimes.com‘s news article titled: “After Yatra, Ebix sets sights on debt-hit IT firm Trimax – Economic Times” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MOAT, GWRE, GIS, AMAT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.