Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Value Rose While Davis Selected Advisers Boosted by $16.05 Million Its Stake; Bares Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Ansys (ANSS) as Share Value Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 141,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 157,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 224,885 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 364,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713.20M, up from 15.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 3.87M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) by 40,550 shares to 195,180 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc. Class A Adr by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,003 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $376.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 59,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar.Com Corp.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 53.90 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

