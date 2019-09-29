Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Rose While Kempner Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.69 Million; Aldebaran Financial Has Decreased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $544,500 as Share Value Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 38,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 115,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, down from 153,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21 million shares traded or 36.34% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.