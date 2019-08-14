Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Rose While Jag Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mitchell Group Has Cut by $1.52 Million Its Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 1590.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 441,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 469,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 27,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 2.68 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 15,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 41,220 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 56,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 770,452 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 21,581 shares to 119,216 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 688,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,972 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Stice Travis D..

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

