Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Maintained by Private Capital Advisors Inc; Nike (NKE) Holding Maintained by Sarasin & Partners Llp

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 162,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 337,746 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, up from 175,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 6.15 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 5.20M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 27,712 shares to 213,360 shares, valued at $91.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,281 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

