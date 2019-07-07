Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,945 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 11,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 19,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5,815 shares to 52,763 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 10,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.59 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.