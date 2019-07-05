Applied Materials (AMAT) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $16.86 Million; As Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Valuation Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding by $1.01 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 432,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 2.60M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 143,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 5.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 16,476 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 7.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares to 417,000 shares, valued at $69.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 77,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,800 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $216,748 activity. 3,974 shares valued at $23,447 were sold by Gleeson Michael on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 4,730 shares valued at $27,907 was made by McNally James B. on Wednesday, January 23. Mendel Scott also sold $31,252 worth of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares. Another trade for 15,166 shares valued at $89,479 was sold by MASSARANY HANY. $23,447 worth of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) was sold by Mitchell Brian Andrew.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.13M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 165,078 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 206,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.