Applied Materials (AMAT) Shareholder American International Group Has Cut Its Position; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.59 Million as Share Value Declined

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 97,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 37,581 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 135,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 8.99 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 14,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 410,359 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 425,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 4.10 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 17.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

