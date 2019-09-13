Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Value Rose While Kempner Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Netease.Com Adr (NTES) Market Value Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NTES) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 1,930 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $494,000, down from 4,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease.Com Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $275.27. About 493,680 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 38,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 115,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, down from 153,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 5.30 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 47,250 shares to 256,460 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 29.41 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $697.84 million for 16.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 15,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arga Invest LP owns 32,125 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 21,749 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,034 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 19.69 million shares. Raymond James And Associates invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Lc has invested 1.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Patten Patten Tn invested in 0.03% or 5,225 shares. Moreover, Naples Global Advsr Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4,877 shares. Amer Int Group Inc Inc invested in 0.07% or 398,172 shares. Oppenheimer And Co invested in 80,753 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 43,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 600 shares.