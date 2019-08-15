Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding Raised by Private Capital Advisors Inc; Yamana Gold (AUY) Shares Rose While U S Global Investors Cut by $450,000 Its Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 1.70M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.385. About 7.33M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 68,533 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 46,000 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Llc owns 6,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Firsthand Mngmt holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 300,000 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 108 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 546,180 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 64,912 shares in its portfolio. 125,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Koshinski Asset Management holds 23,411 shares. Duncker Streett reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 465,162 were reported by British Columbia Inv Management Corp. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,239 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 75,059 shares.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 14,400 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals.

