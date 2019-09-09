Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding Maintained by Colony Group Llc; A F L A C (AFL) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 114,021 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 123,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.39M shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 256.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 36,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 50,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 14,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 91,370 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 10,355 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability owns 27,336 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 902 shares. Bailard owns 11,340 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 65,700 shares. Spirit Of America Ny owns 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 20,170 shares. Kistler owns 1,135 shares. Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 300,000 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.14% or 180,083 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). World Asset invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 76,569 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 68,173 shares or 0% of the stock.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) by 166,969 shares to 573,698 shares, valued at $32.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 10,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,436 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc Com Isin #Us48123v1026 Sed (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.22 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares to 66,903 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.