Applied Materials (AMAT) Holder Sound Shore Management Boosted Stake by $4.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; S&Co Has Lowered Stake in National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) as Stock Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 111,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.75M, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21 million shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 17,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, down from 43,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 2.73M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandes Investment Partners Limited Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Grimes And owns 5,780 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.92% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 19,522 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 485,291 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 0.48% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ww Asset Management invested in 67,086 shares. Globeflex Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 39 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Company has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Davenport & Communications Lc owns 21,795 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 219,900 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Parsec Management reported 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 60,122 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 8,266 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 637,867 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $143.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73 million for 61.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.